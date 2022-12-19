The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) has taken exception to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's defence of Andre de Ruyter

Gordhan claimed the outgoing CEO had done his best to get Eskom out of loadshedding

The NSBE president, Mdu Mlaba said De Ruyter's time as CEO of Eskom was a disaster and Gordhan's defence of him was bizarre

JOHANNESBURG - The president of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) and former Eskom engineer Mdu Mlaba has called Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan out for his constant defence of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter.

NSBE president Mdu Mlaba says Pravin Gordhan's defence of outgoing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter is bizarre. Image: @NSBEsa/Twitter & Waldo Swiegers/Getty Images & Guillem Sartorio/Getty Images

According to the NSBE president, De Ruyter's tenure at the helm of the struggling power utility has been a disaster and his organisation would not shy away from calling the outgoing CEO.

Mlaba said:

"As engineers, we don’t say things just be popular or to go with the flavour of the month, we are guided by data."

The former Eskom engineer added that the power utility has deteriorated severely with De Ruyter as CEO with 2022 being the worst year in the power utility history.

Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Gordhan came to the defence of De Ruyter claiming that the Eskom CEO did his best to try get the power utility out of the mess it is in, SABC News reported.

Mlaba rubbished Gordhan's defence of saying that it was bizarre. The NSBE president claimed that De Ruyter's was out of his depth and did not have the technical know-how to lead the power utility out of loadshedding.

According to City Press, Mlaba added that the outgoing Eskom CEO made his biggest mistake when he failed to conduct maintenance on the power utility's current fleet while blaming previous CEOs for Eskom's problems.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Mlaba's criticisms of Gorhan:

Vuyo Olie Daca commented:

"I don't know what's wrong with our people. It's not rocket science. He has his team that deliberately collapses State SOEs."

John Jones added:

"Actually, what's more bizarre is that the cANCer has had a tenure to govern the country and that can't exactly be termed a success by any measure."

Jonathan Jacobs claimed:

"Its all dumb racist talk by fool’s and thieves."

Art Wk accused:

"He wants the job that’s all! A comrade that needs his fingers in the Eskom till!"

