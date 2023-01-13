Trade union federation Cosatu has urged the government to ask Andre de Ruyter to stay at the helm of Eskom until a replacement can be found

This comes as De Ruyter plans to vacate office in March, but the trade union thinks a new CEO will not be appointed in time

Cosatu claimed that the outgoing CEO's alleged assassination attempt will hinder the search for De Ruyter successor

JOHANNESBURG - With outgoing Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter's resignation from the ailing power utility fast approaching, trade union Cosatu wants De Ruyter to stay on until a replacement can be found.

The trade union's spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said Cosatu wanted De Ruyter to stay on even though the union was unimpressed with the CEO's performance.

Cosatu feels that as a result of the alleged assassination attempt on the outgoing CEO, Eskom will struggle to find a replacement by the time De Ruyter resigns in March, EWN reported.

Pamla said it is important for someone who understands the power utility to remain at the helm in order for Eskom to stay afloat. However, Cosatu cautioned against filling the CEO position with the chairperson, claiming it would blur the lines of accountability and leave the utility in limbo.

De Ruyter's alleged assassination attempt makes headlines

The news that someone made an attempt on De Ruyter's life took South African newsrooms by storm. But what particularly raised eyebrows was the timing of the alleged assassination attempt.

According to News24, the Eskom CEO confirmed that doctors detected elevated levels of cyanide in his blood stream on 13 December, a day after he submitted his resignation but two days before it was public knowledge.

De Ruyter allegedly fell started vomiting and shaking after drinking a cup of coffee at Eskom's Sunninghill offices. He eventually collapsed and was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed he was poisoned.

