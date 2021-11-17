MTN Puts Cellphone Towers Up for Sale for R 6.4 Billion, Sold to IHS Towers

The MTN Group in South Africa and IHS Towers have struck a multi-billion rand deal for MTN's towers

The sale and leaseback deal involves the sale of more than 5000 towers but does not include active components of the towers

MTN says the deal was struck for the benefit of its clients and the profits will be used to invest in high-demand spectrum frequencies

JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group will sell a huge portion of its South African tower property to IHS Towers in an R6.4 billion agreement after a "lengthy competitive process." The deal includes leaseback the towers.

The deal between the two companies means that MTN will not be ways with active or radio aspects of the towers but has sold off 4 000 “greenfield” and 1 700 rooftop sites.

The deal entails the outsourcing of power and related services ("power as a service, or PaaS") throughout MTN South Africa's complete site network of over 12 800 sites, according to MoneyWeb.

MTN South Africa says the deal will ensure that retail and wholesale clients will receive better service from the company as well as create substantial value.

The company says any profits made as part of the deal will be reinvested to grow MTN and secure "high-demand spectrum frequencies", according to a report by ITWeb. The deal will kick off in 2022.

Source: Briefly.co.za