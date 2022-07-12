The Western Cape tourism industry has seen a major increase in travellers from the United Kingdom

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenge said it indicates good news for the tourism and hospitality sectors

The tourism department is pushing for more direct flights from the UK to ensure the market helps SA

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape tourism industry is recovering and has seen an increase in travellers from the United Kingdom. Arrivals into the city are almost reaching the same figures prior to the pandemic.

South Africa has seen a major increase in tourists from the UK. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The number of tourists has been welcomed by leaders in the province. Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities Mireille Wenge told Business Insider South Africa that it indicates good news for the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Wenge the sectors are recording a sustained tourism recovery. The MEC said the industry wants to exceed the tourism level from 2019.

The UK was named a top tourism spender for the province, according to the 2017 Wesgro report. The UK market contributed R3.7 billion to the Western Cape’s economy. Wesgro’s Chief Destination Marketing Officer Monika Iuel said German, Dutch and UK travellers had been targeted through respective ‘Neverending Tourists’ international marketing campaigns.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said the country is ready to welcome UK travellers. BusinessLIVE reported that the department is pushing for more direct flights from the UK to ensure the market helps SA’s sustainable community growth.

South Africans react to the UK tourist bloom:

Eileen Steeman said:

“So pleased to hear this good news.”

Natasha Abdurahman wrote:

“Cape Town CBD is full of tourists at the moment despite the cold weather.”

Matthew Michael Burton commented:

“I’m sure there is more than one UK tourist.”

Melissa Leigh added:

“Would be interesting to know how many of these UK tourists are people who emigrated from SA and are “touring” to visit family.”

Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu plans to promote “unique experiences” to welcome UK travellers

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported South Africa is ready to welcome visitors from the UK by promoting the country’s unique experiences.

The Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu announced plans to promote local businesses after the Meetings Show in London on Thursday, 7 July. She said several products and experiences specifically created for the UK market had been manufactured.

Source: Briefly News