Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Energy and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe launched the Waterkloof Hills Combined School

The smart school is located in the Waterkloof Hills Estate and is meant to help develop the mining community and the country's future

Mantashe said in the mining industry there is a social and labour plan, in which companies in the sector invest in the areas they operate in

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

NORTH WEST - A state-of-the-art school worth an estimated R140 million has been unveiled in Rustenburg. The Waterkloof Hills Combined School was built in partnership with the Royal Bafokeng Platinum and the North West Department of Education.

Education Angie Motshekga and the Minister of Energy and Minerals Gwede Mantashe unveiled the Waterkloof Hills Combined School. Image: @DBE_SA

Source: Getty Images

The school is located in the Waterkloof Hills Estate and boasts 32 smart classrooms along with a host of other revolutionary equipment. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga and the Minister of Energy and Minerals Gwede Mantashe launched the school. Mantashe told BusinessTech that the school’s infrastructure would develop children while transforming the country’s future.

He said there is a social and labour plan in the mining industry, in which companies in the sector invest in the areas they operate in. Mantashe said the investments are a fee for survival and protection.

He said that the assumption that mining companies leave holes in the ground and disappear must change. The minister added that the projects must positively impact a community.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the Department of Basic Education, the school can accommodate 2 155 learners, with 1 280 learners in the Primary and 875 in the secondary school.

South Africans react to the launch of the Waterkloof Hills Combined School:

@llpot said:

“Fantastic project! Let’s see how it is working in one years’ time.”

@AlhajjAbdul commented:

“Despite harvesting our natural resources greedily ANC decided to build a school of sheets for our kids. It’s embarrassing.”

@Xaviermemphis posted:

“Congrats. This is great. The name should have been changed to reflect the communities built on.”

@Ratshilumella added:

“I wonder how long it’s going to take the comrades to vandalize it and come back to bid for tenders for refurbishments.”

Community beams over kasi school’s facelift of 3 new classrooms

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the kasi community of Motherwell is feeling extremely grateful to a charity called the Mark Headbush Foundation, after their help in building 3 new classrooms for the township’s local school, Elundini Full Service Primary.

The Daily Sun reported that Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Mongameli Bobani, unveiled the classrooms in a joyful ceremony this week.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News