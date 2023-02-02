First National Bank has bagged the title of the world's strongest banking brand from Brand Finance

Capitec Bank came closely behind FNB in second place, falling only two decimal points behind the bank

Other SA banks, Standard Bank and ABSA, also got themselves on the list, landing in the top 25

JOHANNESBURG - South African bank FNB has been named the strongest banking brand in the world by Brand Finance.

FNB and Capitec have secured the top two positions on Brand Finance's world's strongest banking brands list. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

FNB narrowly beat out Capitec Bank, which came closely behind, in second place. According to Brand Finance, FNB scored the highest in the Brand Strength Index (BSI).

The strongest banking brand is determined using brand inputs, brand equity and performance.

FNB clenched an impressive BSI score of 93.00 out of 100, receiving an AAA+ rating, Brand Finance reported through a press release.

Brand Finance said that what set FNB aside from other banks was its sustainable practices, having received awards for its environmental, social and governance performance.

FNB was also praised for its mobile banking services, which made it easy for its customers to manage their finances and check their accounts.

Though Capitec came in second place, the bank was only two decimal points behind FNB. Capitec also received a BSI score of 93.00 with an AAA+ rating.

According to Business Tech, Two other South African banks made the top 25. Standard Bank came at number 21 on the list, while the green bank, Nedbank, secured the 25th position. ABSA made the top 100, adding at number 65.

