Stats SA has released its quarterly employment survey revealing the average salary South Africans earn in Q1 of 2023

According to the statistics, the average monthly income is pegged at R25 304, an increase from the same period in 2022

Data from UCT indicates that the average formally employed non-agricultural worker falls in SA's middle class

JOHANNESBURG - The latest statistics reveal that the average South African salary is up 6.8% from the first quarter of 2022.

The average salary in South Africa has been revealed in Stats SA's quarterly employment survey.

Source: Getty Images

According to Stats SA's quarterly employment survey for the first quarter of 2023, the average salary is now R25 304 monthly.

While the latest stat is a relatively significant increase from last year's quarter, it is also a 2.7% decrease from the previous quarter, where the average was R26 002.

Decrease in salaries between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 linked to dip in earnings paid

This could be linked to the fact that the total earnings paid to employees decreased by R34.1 billion during the same period.

The earnings decreases are attributed to trade, community services, manufacturing, construction, transport and electricity industries.

Inversely, the business services and mining sectors experienced increases.

Average SA salary indicates most formally employed workers fall into the middle class

Business Tech reported that the University of Cape Town's Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing released data that indicated the average South African household needs to earn R22 000 to be considered middle class.

This means that the average formally-employed non-agricultural worker falls under the middle-class category in South Africa.

