The South African government is hoping to produce South African owned satellites in the next four years

This is part of a satellite development plan that has been launched by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Ntshavheni plans to speed up the process of building these connectivity satellites by cutting the production from eight to 10 years

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government has launched a development project that will see South Africa manufacturing state-owned satellites to connect all citizens to the digital space.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies plans to see this project coming to fruition in the next three to four years.

South Africa may have new connectivity satellites in 4 years, according to Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies. Image: GCIS/Flickr

A satellite project of this magnitude usually takes eight to 10 years to complete, however, Ntshavheni says the department is working towards finding ways to expedite the project, according to BusinessTech.

Ntshavheni says such a big project is reliant on access to funding and the department will also approach the private sector to help fund this initiative. She added that the department is not planning on launching a single satellite.

“Of course we cannot afford to deploy only one satellite and as government, we will coordinate the efforts of South Africa’s industry and other interested investors to even deploy South Africa-owned low orbit satellites,” said Ntshavheni.

There's a digital divide in South Africa

Ntshavheni explained that the need to launch these satellites stems from the fact that South Africa is still lagging when it comes to digitisation.

She highlighted that even government is still behind when it comes to digitalisation, according to a report by ITWeb.

“The bulk of government administration and services is yet to be digitised," stated Ntshavheni.

The minister stated that access to the internet has become a basic need such as water and electricity.

