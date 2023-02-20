Meta's Plan to Roll Out R200 Subscription on Facebook and Instagram Has SA Seeing Red: “They Want to Control”
- Meta has set its sights on rolling out a paid subscription service on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram
- For a little over R200 a month, users will be given a blue verification badge, increased protection from cat phishing and other new features
- South Africans are not impressed by the move and have vowed to delete their Facebook accounts
CALIFORNIA - Facebook and Instagram owner Meta is taking a page out of Twitter owner Elon Musk's book with its plan to roll out a paid subscription to its platforms.
The move has rubbed South Africans the wrong way, with some people accusing the platform of trying to control its users.
Mark Zuckerberg announces paid subscription for Facebook and Instagram
The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerburg, announced on Sunday, 19 February, that the subscription service, Meta Verified, will start at R216.84 a month, Reuters reported.
Meta Verified will allow users to verify their account with an ID, get a blue badge, get improved impersonation protection from catfish and get direct access to customer support.
Zuckerberg claims that the new feature will increase authenticity and security on the platform it will be rolled out on, eNCA reported.
South Africans are not here for Meta's plan to roll out paid subscription service
Though the subscription may be alluring to some, Meta Verified doesn't seem worth it to many South Africans
This is what people are saying:
Linda Thomas slammed:
"We do pay to use FB. Data fees. That's our subscription."
April Moranag said:
"We were only here simply because it was free... So goodbye!!"
Vasiliki Kotsiopoulos warned:
"We will be paying to use WhatsApp soon as WhatsApp is part of Meta too."
Abraham Jamela claimed:
"They want to control us like chickens."
Lizo Lyzo Qolombeni criticised:
"There's a name for it. It's called #GREED."
Siyabulale Siyabulela commented:
"This is not good at all..."
Mlungisi Lungi Kunene added:
"We will go back to Mxit."
Gideon Mangena stated
"I will just delete my account and move on with life."
