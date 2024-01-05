Tesla to recall 1.6 mn cars in China to fix steering software: regulator

China is a vital part of Tesla's global layout. Photo: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Source: AFP

Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles in China, the country's market regulator said Friday, owing to software issues that could pose safety risks while driving.

The recall -- sparked by the discovery of problems with assisted driving functions and door-locking systems -- will be conducted through remote 'over-the-air' (OTA) updates to the cars' software.

China is a vital component in US-based Tesla's global layout, both as a large consumer market and the host of a major manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

"Starting from now, a total of 1,610,105 imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and domestic Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles with production dates between August 26, 2014 and December 20, 2023 will be recalled," the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in an online statement.

"For vehicles within the scope of this recall, when the automatic assisted steering function is turned on, the driver may misuse the level two combined assisted driving function, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing a safety hazard," said the SAMR.

The recall also includes 7,538 imported Tesla models made between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023, which were found to have "a problem with the door unlock logic controls".

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Source: AFP