MK Party President Jacob Zuma May Call for Local Government Elections To Be Postponed
- The president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Jacob Zuma, has reiterated his allegations that the 2024 general elections were rigged
- Zuma spoke in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, where he said that he is contemplating calling for the upcoming elections to be postponed
- Zuma also announced his next steps in his fight to prove that the elections were rigged, despite the IEC stating the contrary
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With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African elections and politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma is courting the idea of calling for a postponement of the upcoming Local Government Elections, which will take place between November 2026 and January 2027.
According to IOL, Zuma spoke at the MK Party’s eThekwini consultative forum on councillor candidate selection on 19 April 2026. Zuma said that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) cannot organise another election before resolving the previous election’s grievances. This was despite the IEC stating that there was no evidence of voter rigging at the elections.
Jacob Zuma calls for pressure on IEC
Addressing attendees, Zuma called on party members to pressure the IEC and demand an investigation into the allegations of voter rigging. He said members and supporters must speak out in large numbers and demand answers about the alleged voter rigging. He said the party does not want a new election because the issues of the previous election were not resolved. Zuma added that the party is preparing to continue with its legal action against the IEC.
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Although the MK Party received a third of the votes and was declared the official opposition, Zuma has consistently maintained that the elections were rigged. The party has taken the IEC to court on numerous occasions. Its initial Constitutional Court application failed, and the party withdrew its application before the Electoral Court to collate more evidence. In June 2025, the party appeared before the Electoral Court and argued that the leader board at the Results Operation Centre was offline and there was no credible explanation for the downtime.
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South Africans are annoyed by Zuma
The former president was on the wrong side of netizens in the comment section.
Ambani Netshishivhe joked:
“Nurse! He is out of his bed again!”
Zola Edwana KaJikwana said:
“He is smoking this one.”
Fana Msimango suggested:
“MK Party must just go to a conference and elect a leadership so that you have a clear direction given by you, branch members.”
Henry Ndlela Magagula laughed.
“He has calculated all by-elections and realised he'll hit the dust 😂😂”
Ayandamadlomo Mpambo said:
“Gedleyguptisa Zupta will never stop amazing me. Why not ask for a delay because you want your famous cousins the Guptas, to come back and tell us what really happened when you outsourced your presidential powers to them?”
Tobela Riverside Mlanjeni said:
“To assist with the process, they should just boycott the LGE as a party.”
MK Party calls Donald Trump a bully
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party called United States President Donald Trump a bully. This was after the US launched an operation in Iran on 28 February 2026.
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The party's secretary general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, observed in a press briefing that Trump bit off more than he could chew. He said Trump was not expecting Iran's military response.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za