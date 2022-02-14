German carmaker Porsche scored a one-two victory in the third round of the 2021-2022 Formula E season, it was the first win for Pascal Wehrlein and the Porsche team

The German team was in dominant form all weekend, starting from the first free practice session as Pascal Wehrlein and Andre Lotterer controlled things in the Porsche 99X Electric

The Porsche drivers moved up to third and fourth in the drivers' standings respectively, both on 30 points after three races

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Porsche executed the perfect race, with Pascal Wehrlein scoring his maiden victory in Formula E and securing Porsche's first win simultaneously. The former Formula 1 driver got off to a good start leading from Julius Baer Pole Position and fending off standings leader Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) early on. The German team is in its second season of Formula E and have entered 29 races securing six podium finishes.

Into the final quarter of an hour, Wehrlein and Lotterer picked their moment and dispatched Vergne and then Mortara for the lead, and from there, the Stuttgart manufacturer dictated in both pace and energy management.

Pascal Wehrlein led home Andre Lotterer to a Porsche 1-2 victory. Image: Formula E

Source: UGC

At the end of the race the two German racing drivers had built up a lead of close to 10 seconds over the rest of the field and managed the pressure to the end of the race. The teams head to Rome and then Monaco for the next two races in the season.

Porsche are currently third in the team standings with 60 points only eight behind Rokit Venturi Racing and six behind Mercedes-EQ.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Wehrlein said over the radio after winning his first race:

"Man it took a long time but finally in Mexico - it was the best race I could have imagined."

Watch the race highlights in the video below:

Forget bullet trains, Elon Musk’s Hyperloop could become the fastest way to travel at over 1 200km/h

Briefly News reported that Elon Musk and Richard Branson's Hyperloop technology is ready to change the way travel and cargo is moved from city to city.

In basic terms, the Hyperloop is an electrically propelled pod that transports people or cargo through sealed and partially evacuated tubes. Musks' idea is that these tubes are connected between cities that aren't too far away from each other and transport can take place at very high speeds due to propulsion systems.

It will totally revolutionise travel between cities and Musk says a ride from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 45 minutes will cost around $100 or R1500.

Source: Briefly News