A combustion engine concept car that uses hydrogen is the latest concept car showed off by Renault and says it shows off its plans to reduce carbon emissions of the group

The French carmaker's sustainable development plan focuses on the environment, safety and inclusion and future cars will use recycled and recyclable materials

The hydrogen-powered concept will be shown in May this year as the company moves towards a 100% electric energy mix by 2030

The Renault Group says it aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050 by reducing its carbon emissions over the entire life cycle of the vehicle

Many carmakers are showing off new electric vehicles (EV) as the industry moves away from internal combustion engines (ICE). Renault is no different and has several EV options in its line-up.

The company doesn't see EVs as the only solution to zero-emissions motoring as it showed off its new concept car with an engine powered by hydrogen.

French carmaker Renault showed off a hydrogen-powered concept vehicle. Image: Newspress

Set to be unveiled in May 2022, the concept offers insight into the brand's sustainable development commitments focused on the themes of sustainable, safe and inclusive mobility, Newspress reports.

It was designed under the brand's design director Gilles Vidal and forms part of the company's recently announced objective of achieving a 100 per cent electric energy mix by 2030.

The Renault Group says it aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050 by reducing its carbon emissions over the entire life cycle of the vehicle: materials and components purchased, production sites, vehicle emissions on the road, second life but also recycling.

