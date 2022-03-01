Kia's EV6, an all-electric, high-tech crossover, claimed one of the world’s most prestigious automotive awards at a ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland

The EV6 trumped cars such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Škoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Mégane E-Tech and Peugeot 308 – to take the title

Developed on dedicated electric vehicle architecture, and boasts a claimed range of 528km on a single charge; it takes just 18 minutes to charge the advanced battery from 10-80%

The EV6 is the third pure electric vehicle to win the coveted award and indicates how far EV technology has progressed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The all-new Kia EV6 has been named the 2022 Car of the Year in the prestigious European Car of the Year (COTY) awards, the first Kia to win the award. The 61-member jury, made up of motoring journalists from 23 countries, selected the winner from seven models that had made it to the round of finalists in the first voting last November. With the trophy for "The Car of the Year", the Kia EV6 wins the most prestigious and coveted award in the automotive world, presented since 1964.

The voting results of the seven finalists of "The Car of the Year" 2022 were as follows: Kia EV6 - 279 points, Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric - 265 points, Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 261 points, Peugeot 308 - 191 points, Skoda Enyaq iV - 185 points, Ford Mustang Mach-E - 150 points and Cupra Born - 144 points.

Another electric vehicle has won a major car award. Image: MotorPress

Source: UGC

In November 2021, the COTY jury whittled this longlist down to a seven-strong shortlist, six of which were electric vehicles (EVs), further demonstrating the growing importance of electric vehicles to consumers as society transitions towards a new mobility future, MotorPress reports.

From making the shortlist, the EV6 successfully fought off competition from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Škoda Enyaq iV, Cupra Born, Renault Mégane E-Tech and Peugeot 308 to be crowned 2022 European Car of the Year, the Wheel Network reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, said:

“It’s a great honour to have won the 2022 European Car of the Year with the EV6, the first-ever Kia to win this prestigious award. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what’s still to come in our evolving electrified line-up.”

Source: Briefly News