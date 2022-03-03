A crazy Swiss man strapped himself to an ordinary bicycle propelled by a rocket - yes, you read that correctly - and then raced against a high-performance version of the Ferrari 430

The man behind the crazy invention is Arnold Neracher, but it was François Gissy who perhaps needs to have his head examined as he put on a racing suit and helmet and strapped himself to the bicycle

Gissy reached an incredible top speed of over 330km/h despite the bicycle being fitted with skinny tyres, but could he beat the Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

Over the years, there have been people who have undertaken crazy feats, such as Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner, who is best known for jumping to earth from the edge of space. Some may say Robert Craig, better known to the world as Evel Knievel, made stunt performing hugely popular.

Many others have followed suit and one that stands out is a Swiss man by the name of François Gissy, who was known for his homebuilt rockets. Gissy and friend Arnold Neracher attempted something rarely done as it's incredibly dangerous: riding a bicycle with normal tyres that is propelled by a rocket.

Swiss François Gissy lines up next a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. Image: YouTube

On 7 November 2014, on the famous Circuit Paul Ricard located at Le Castellet in South of France, François Gissy reached an incredible speed of 333 km/h on the rocket-propelled bicycle designed by his friend Arnold Neracher, according to RoadandTrack.

Gissy then attempted to see if he could beat one of the world's best performance cars, the Ferrari 430 Scuderia, in a drag race. He could reach over 300km/h on a skinny and completely stripped bicycle, and now it was time to see if he could beat a production supercar, Cnet reports. The bicycle hit a peak speed of 333km/h in just 250 metres. The video below shows what Gissy did when lined up against a V8-powered Italian thoroughbred.

The comments on the YouTube video showing how much respect the internet has for the feat pulled off by Gissy and Neracher. This is what they had to say:

Jack Sparrow said:

"Amazing. I use to ride my bike at 20km/h .This is incredible !

Noel Mintern said:

"I'm impressed that he could stay on the bike at that speed. The air-flow pressure would be tremendous."

Amron Coory said:

"Surprised those bike wheels can take that speed!"

Evan Douglas said:

"I just love how the fire truck is so far behind him at the end of the run!"

Nv Twist said:

"Never wanted anything more in my life than one if those."

Unfortunately, in 2019, Gissy died while testing a rocket-powered trike, according to Bangshift.

