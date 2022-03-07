Radio personality Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe took to Twitter to complain about the fuel price, which is now R21,44 a litre since the increase in early March

Touch posted a photograph on Twitter after he filled up his car at the petrol station and spent over R2 000, saying the fuel price is out of line

The entertainer has a fleet of luxury cars, including a Porsche 911 GTS

Tweeps responded by agreeing with the radio legend and said the situation is hectic for ordinary people, cheekily asking God to turn water into petrol like he turned water into wine

The high petrol price in South Africa has caught the attention of Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe. The radio personality, who reportedly earns R480k a month at Metro FM, tweeted that the price of fuel is out of hand.

In early March, the fuel price was increased to R21,44 a litre, and has been a major talking point across Mzansi as many motorists struggle with the impact it has on finances.

Thabo 'Tbo Touch' Molefe berated the price of the fuel price recently on Twitter. Image: Twitter

Source: UGC

Tbo Touch, one of the highest-paid radio personalities in South Africa, took to Twitter to complain about the exorbitant petrol price that has seen Mzansi motorists pay over R20 a litre and close to R19 a litre for diesel. The former Metro FM DJ said on the social media platform that this is too much.

Tbo Touch posted a photograph and echoed sentiments felt around the country at fuel stations when he filled up his car, which has 95-litre fuel tank, and his bill came to R2 039.

The entrepreneur is set to make a shock return to Metro FM after six years away from the SABC station, according to the The South African. He apparently left the public broadcaster station due to a fallout in 2016 and resigned. Touch will return to the waves in the drivetime slot from April, a source told City Press.

Engineering News reports that the government is attempting to help South Africans at the fuel pumps by committing to not increasing the fuel levy for the next couple of months. This announcement was made at the budget speech in February. But it doesn’t seem to be enough and South Africans agreed with Touch’s complaint.

Here are some of the responses:

Nishaat Gangen said:

“Flipping ridiculous.”

Nazonke Jimmys said:

“Tbo if ya'll complain about it, that means it’s getting out of the shape, is too much."

Siphokazi Ngcobo said:

“Can God please turn water petrol like he turned water into wine??”

Mandey T said:

“Just when I’m asked to return to work...”

Sihle Wooda Magubane said:

“My one-litre cost me R1 040.32 today...”

Pimp not a Simp said:

“Nawe you’re driving a tank here...”

Mbali Nomaziyan said:

“At least you’ll be getting half a milli a month...”

ThroughGodAlone said:

“Soon we won’t make anything to save.”

NaughtByNature said:

“And it's soon to go up again.”

Lugielooks said:

“Time to invest in a bicycle or horses.”

NaMahlangu said:

“I couldn’t agree more, my car’s full tank was R450, now I spend close to R550 to fill it up.”

