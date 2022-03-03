A G4S Cash Solutions security guard was murdered in a robbery carried out by two men at Mnandi Spar in Centurion last week

The company is now offering reward money of up to R1 million for any information regarding the men who carried out the crime

On social media, some South Africans are questioning whether snitching on the robbers is worth it

PRETORIA - Cash-in-transit company G4S Cash Solutions has put up a reward of up to R1 million following the death of a security guard during a heist at Mnandi Spar in Centurion on Friday afternoon, 25 February.

The cash-management company is asking the public for any information that will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspects who were involved in the robbery.

G4S says the security guard who was killed was loading a secure cash-collection unit into an armoured truck when he was confronted by the robbers who shot him with an R5 rifle, according to TimesLIVE.

Over the last few years, the corporation has made major investments in modernising its armoured fleet and cross-pavement devices with technology that renders all banknotes obsolete.

“The criminals absconded with the cash device but were unable to access any cash as the security technology installed across G4S devices is aimed at rendering the money unusable,” said G4S.

G4S Cash Solutions' cash-in-transit director, Kevin Govender, said the business was grieved by the death of an employee and expressed sympathies to his family.

Govender issued a statement to the criminals saying that attacking G4S Solution trucks and staff members since it will all be pointless.

“Our message to would-be criminals is clear – don’t bother attacking our teams because you will get away with nothing of value,” said Govender.

South Africans weigh in on the R1 million reward money

@NtsebiH said:

"That million they must give his family."

@Ndlombango said:

"So one would have to wait till they’re convicted?"

@sydneyntantiso said:

"If I snitch and he's not convicted, do I get the R1 million?"

@Billylean3 said:

"What? Who's giving the reward and when do they want the arrest??? Who is going to investigate the docket, because if the suspect is pointed out, the informer's life will be in danger???? Are you crazy? No one is that stupid but no one is blind."

@zeeeeo7 said:

"@GaytonMcK and his friends were doing this to RSA, terrorising, robbing and killing people. Now you want to lead people so can do #CITRobbery of our public funds. You turned this country into a den of thieves. You taught the Criminals to hate our country. #Malema #eff #Gwede #Zondo"

