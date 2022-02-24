Police in Botswana were involved in a shootout in Gaborone after a gang robbed a cash-in-transit

The bloody encounter between the police and the suspects led to the deaths of eight Motswana people and one South African man

South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate the police for a job well done and some hope the police in Botswana will train SA cops

GABORONE - Just a few days after the South African Police Service managed to intercept a crew of alleged cash-in-transit robbers in Rosettenville, in the South of Johannesburg, police in Botswana managed to track down a crew that had committed a heist in Gaborone.

The encounter between the police and the suspects resulted in the deaths of nine people, including a South African man. The incident took place on Wednesday, 23 February at Phase 2 location in Gaborone.

According to TimesLIVE, a crew of 11 cash-in-transit robbers attacked a Security Systems Cash-in-transit vehicle at the main mall. They managed to get away with approximately R1.3 million.

The Botswana police then pursued the suspects which resulted in an exchange of fire. Several of the armed robbers were killed and a 30-year-old woman was arrested on the scene by the police.

The police also managed to retrieve a portion of the stolen money as well as numerous weapons including an AK-47, according to News24.

South Africans commend the police for doing a great job

@Beeds822 said:

"I see the police are fighting back ."

@yaya10111 said:

"Foreign nationals come here to commit crimes they wouldn't commit in their own countries. We need tougher laws like our neighbours."

@LyndaJane8 said:

"That is how its done properly can Bots come and teach SAPS how to handle CIT criminals."

@Vuyo02286575 said:

"Dear #PutSouthAfricaFirst #OperationDudula, crime has no nationality. Your ANC government is failing to govern South Africa you must vote them out and stop going around attacking people.

@Mingus1605 said:

"These guys are brave, Yho! How do you go and commit a cash heist in another country? How were they gonna cross the border o the way back? Yaah neh! This is rough shame!"

SAPS arrest suspect who shot at helicopter in Rosettenville CIT incident in Tembisa

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a tenth suspect in connection with an attempted cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, which became a shootout between armed men and SAPS officers.

SAPS located the suspect in Tembisa, where he is believed to have fled after the incident in Rosettenville. He was found in possession of weapons and ammunition, which SAPS has seized.

Faith Mazibuko, the provincial MEC for Community Safety in Gauteng, said that the suspect is believed to have fired shots at a SAPS helicopter and its pilot, who were part of an operation to intercept the planned heist.

