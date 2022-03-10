The driver of a Toyota Hilux found himself in a tricky spot: his front right wheel was lodged in a drain that was missing its cover

The video has since gone viral and South Africans questioned whether the government needs to keep a tighter reign on criminals stealing metal drain covers that are used to sell as scrap metal

Others said the driver must not blame the government but rather watch where they drive as the missing drain cover is an issue, but they could not see someone driving into the gutter

A video showing a Toyota Hilux stuck in a drain has got South Africans questioning whether the marooned bakkie is the government's issue or just bad driving.

The incident took place in the Eastern Cape the person who uploaded said the drain was another hazard that South African drivers had to deal with in addition to taxis and other road users.

A Toyota Hilux driver was stuck in a drain that had its cover stolen. Image: Dala U Crew / Facebook

The Toyota Hilux Legend 40 model is a capable vehicle that can handle almost any terrain, however, a video showing the right front wheel of the bakkie stuck in a drain has gone viral, Dala U Crew reports.

Across South Africa, the theft of metal drain covers, manhole covers and fire hydrants is costing municipalities millions of rands per year, according to TimesLive. The metal has become sought after as it's sold to scrap dealers for money by criminals.

Unfortunately, this Hilux driver either wasn't looking how close he was to the pavement and coupled with the missing drain cover found himself in a tricky situation. The right front wheel was rather deep into the hole and we don't know how long it took the bakkie's wheel to be removed but it must've been a difficult exercise.

The narrator of the video alludes to the government being dysfunctional but we can't help think some better driving could've avoided this scenario and nasty damage to the rim.

