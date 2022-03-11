A very brave Neville Ganes calmly removed a Cape Cobra from the radiator of a Hyundai i10 at a car wash in the Eastern Cape

The Cape cobra is a moderate-sized, highly venomous species of cobra located in a wide variety of biomes across southern Africa including arid savanna, fynbos, bushveld, desert and semi-desert regions

South Africans reacted to the video and many concluded they would not step foot into the car after the snake was found in front of the engine bay

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A highly-venomous Cape Cobra was found nestled in the radiator of a Hyundai i10 at a car wash, and a brave Neville Ganes was filmed removing the snake.

The clip shows Ganes tugging the tail of the snake out the front grille's slats, he doesn't have any luck removing it. Ganes then uses a contraption to pull the snake out from the engine bay and manages to grab its neck before safely coercing it out.

An unlikely visitor was nestled in the radiator and moved to the engine bay at a car wash. Image: Dala U Crew / Facebook

Source: UGC

Mature specimens of the Cape Cobra can grow typically to between 1,2 to 1,4 metres in length and while they do not spit venom their bite transmits a very powerful and fast-acting neurotoxic venom, according to SANBI. Any bite from a Cape cobra is life-threatening and needs urgent medical care.

If you're bitten by a Cape Cobra, the venom causes progressive weakness and may affect breathing within less than half an hour, the Africansnakebiteinstitute says. The snake seemed to make itself very comfortable in that location, Dala U Crew says.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

This is how Mzansi reacted to the video of Neville Ganes removing the King Cobra from the Hyundai i10.

Rishana Singh said:

"That's when you throw the whole car away"

ZodiacTwin Qubolic Manukuza said:

"I'll buy another one"

Varsha Daya said:

"Guys what happened to the anaconda..."

Tracy Badger said:

"You know Neville, you could charm those snakes right out of their improper dwellings by playing your guitar."

Candice Clinton Moses said:

"I have a lizard in my car. Can you help?"

Jodash Jeffrey said:

"Just make sure the car is not making any hissing sounds!"

Mwila Kaulu said:

"Pulling the snake like its a winch."

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: 10 Tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By making several adjustments to our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News