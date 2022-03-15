GT3 racing drivers and motorsport heroes Xolile Letlaka and Tschops Sipuka were honoured at the Annual Sports Awards with a Minister’s Excellence in Sport Award

The awards were presented by the Honourable Minister Mr Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The duo was nominated by Adrian Scholtz, CEO of Motorsport South Africa, and had recently taken part in the Kyalami 9 Hour as the only black driver line-up at the race

Two of South Africa’s most recognisable motorsports personalities Xolile Letlaka and Batshobonke (Tschops) Sipuka each received a Minister’s Excellence in Sport Award at the 15th Annual Sports Awards held last Saturday, 12 March.

Presented by The Honourable Minister Mr Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, the two racing stars received their award following their nomination by Adrian Scholtz, CEO of Motorsport South Africa.

Xolile Letlaka and Batshobonke (Tschops) Sipuka were honoured with a Minister’s Excellence in Sport Award. Image: IGTC

Source: UGC

Letlaka continues to grow in stature within motorsport and, teamed with veteran racer Tschops Sipuka, became the first all-black crew to win a round of the South African Endurance Series last year – twice, reports Motorsport.co.za.

The duo, along with Philip Kekana, became the first all-black African driver line-up competing in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, the organiser's statement said.

The pair took overall honours at both rounds held at the fearsomely fast East London Grand Prix Circuit in May and October, powering their Into Africa Mining Lamborghini Huracan GT3 to third place in the final SAES championship standings, ranged against 103 other competitors, which include some of the biggest names in motorsport.

Xolile said:

“This award is a victory for motorsport and a victory for change in motorsport. It confirms that when we work together we can achieve great things, I’ve been doing my bit and rose to the top and won a few races. Motorsport has given me a platform to advocate unity and diversity across all spheres of the sport as well as showcase the young talent we have in South Africa”.

South African Motorsport Heroes Xolile Letlaka and Tschops Sipuka Honoured at Annual Sports Awards

Source: UGC

Tschops said:

“It’s a great honour to be recognized for my achievement in motorsport. When I started out, all I wanted was to consistently do the best I could. The Excellence in Sport Award creates a range of emotions when I think back to where I started. Most of all though, I hope my award inspires the next generation of young racers to persevere and show resilience."

Xolile and Tschops have a busy year ahead, competing in both the SA GT National Championship as well as the SAE, where the goal is simple – to become the first team of colour to win the South African Endurance Championship. The Into Africa Mining Team hits the track at Red Star Raceway on 2nd April for the opening round of both the SA GT National Championship and the South African Endurance Championship.

