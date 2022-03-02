The 2022 Global Touring Car Championship gets underway in Cape Town this weekend and for the first time in almost two years spectators will be allowed to watch the action at Killarney

It is the seventh season of the GTC that features some of the best production racing cars in South Africa, including Audi, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen

Toyota's team will be headlined by Michael van Rooyen, Mandla Mdakane and new recruit Saood Variawa who is just 16 years old.

The South African motorsport season gets underway this weekend in Cape Town at the Killarney International Raceway with the opening round of the Global Touring Car (GTC) championship.

The GTC will see heavyweight manufacturers such as Audi, Ford, Toyota and Volkswagen slug it over seven events this season. The next rounds are at Zwartkops in Centurion; Aldo Scribante in Port Elizabeth; Red Star Raceway in Delmas; and the East London Grand Prix Circuit, before returning to Killarney for the penultimate round.

The GTC championship gets underway in Cape Town this weekend. Image: MotorPress

Toyota's team will once again see Corolla driver, Michael van Rooyen, slug it out at the head of the field, GTC reports.

During 2021, Van Rooyen had teammate Mandla Mdakane for the company. The Johannesburg-based driver struggled with reliability and setup issues throughout the season, according to MotorPress.

For 2022, the team is adding a third Toyota Corolla, which will be in the hands of Saood Variawa. The 16-year-old racer has moved into the top class of South African track racing as part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing SA squad and will be sure to have an impact on the team’s results right from the start.

Van Rooyen said:

“We are excited to welcome Saood to the team, he is young, dynamic and very fast; and despite his age, he has already amassed a wealth of track experience. It is going to be exciting to have him as a member of the squad.”

