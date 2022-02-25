The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival makes its annual return to the country’s cultural calendar for its 6th edition

The event is scheduled to run from 24 March to 29 March at the Maslow Hotel and the Theatre on The Square in Sandton

With a star-studded lineup of comedians such as Mpho Popps, Jason Goliath and Loyiso Madinga, the JICF promises to be a carnival full of laughter

South African comedy lovers will be treated to a series of comedy shows at the upcoming Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. Scheduled to run for six days in Sandton, the 6th edition of JICF promises to be an event full of activities.

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival returns with performances from stars like Mpho Popps and Jason Goliath lined up. Images: Getty Images and @mphopopps

Not only will the JICF feature a star-studded lineup of performers from the country and beyond, but the event will also have panel discussions, podcasts, and after-show drinks.

According to The South African, those who are attending the JICF can look forward to performances from Jason Goliath, Mpho Popps, Tats Nkonzo, Conrad Koch, Robby Collins, Suhayl Essa, Tracey-Lee Oliver, Isabella Jane, Loyiso Madinga, KG Mokgadi, Ndumiso Lindi and Chris Forrest.

The publication further reports that international acts such as Q Dube from Zimbabwe, Salvado from Uganda and Sudanese comedian Akau Jambo are also scheduled to perform.

iafrica.com reports that JICF founder and director Takunda Bimha said they were excited to be hosting the event despite the challenging times. He said:

“The overwhelming response to our mini-festival property COVID Relief, staged late last year, served to confirm that Joburg is ready to embrace live comedy again and laugh the pandemic blues away (if only for a few nights). The comedy gods have blessed us with yet another mouth-watering lineup of local and foreign comedy talent to showcase in what will be our first festival showing in Sandton. Good times are loading up ahead!”

