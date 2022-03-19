Pay to park at work, many local councils are understood to be considering a workplace parking levy in the United Kingdom

Parking on rented driveways could prove a more cost-effective commute option and allow others to earn extra money

Driveways paved with gold, smart-thinking homeowners benefit from renting their driveways to motorists looking for cheaper parking

Commuters facing the possibility of additional yearly charges for workplace parking following new legislation could turn to cheaper rented driveway alternatives via the online parking portal YourParkingSpace.co.uk.

This is the result of the Workplace Parking Levy (WPL), a charge on employers who provide 11 or more workplace parking places. However, because it is at the employer’s discretion as to whether they absorb the charge or not, it may result in the employee picking up the bill.

Nottingham is currently the only city in the UK to have imposed the controversial policy, at a rate of £415 or R8100 per parking space per year, Newspress reports.

However, in the event of a parking levy being introduced more widely, YourParkingSpace is expecting many shrewd motorists to look for alternatives, with parking on rented driveways a cost-effective option.

Harrison Woods, CEO at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, commented:

“As the cost-of-living continues to soar, the news that commuters could have to pay to park at their workplace is yet another cause of financial anxiety. However, they can be reassured that alternative parking arrangements are available, meaning driving to work isn’t necessarily more expensive than it needs to be.”

Meanwhile, homeowners also have the chance to benefit financially from a prospective workplace parking levy, as driveways located close to office spaces may well prove to be popular for commuters looking for somewhere alternative to park.

Harrison added: “Our booking data shows that driveways listed near office locations can be a serious money-spinner for homeowners. In fact, on average, homeowners listing on YourParkingSpace made £892 or R17 500 in 2021 and a combined total of £26m or R500 million.”

