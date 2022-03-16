The Nissan GT-R, one of the most iconic supercars of all time, will sadly be phased out in Europe due to not meeting the European Union's drive-by noise regulations

The R35 model is powered by a 3,8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine and it's the glorious exhaust noise that's the issue for regulators who say it won't meet their new noise regulations

Nissan's GT-R or Godzilla as its also known has been on sale since 2009 and a stock car's noise measures at 77 decibels, the regulations will cap vehicle noise levels at 72 decibels

The Nissan GTI, one of the world's most famous supercars, will no longer be sold in the United Kingdom and Europe because it's, well, too loud.

The Japanese carmaker's all-wheel-drive high-performance car went on sale in Europe in 2009. The UK's regulations will cap vehicle noise levels at 72 decibels, and the company admits it simply cannot get the GT-R to meet those requirements.

The Nissan GT-R will not be able to meet stringent European Union noise legislation for cars. Image: NetCarshow

Nissan performance car fans in Europe and the UK will likely shed a tear at the news that the Japanese carmaker will phase out sales of the GT-R and also announced that it will not bring its new Z car either, according to CarThrottle.

Nissan UK told CarScoops:

"13 years after its European introduction as the icon of accessible automotive high performance, we can confirm that European GT-R production will end in March, 2022 due to the new EU & UK drive by noise regulations starting 1st of July 2021 (No. 540.2014)."

The regulations peg the decibel limit to 72 decibels, and unfortunately the GT-R's decibel level is 77 and 88, Jalopnik reports.

