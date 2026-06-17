Retirement rumours surrounding Jean-Luc du Preez have sparked concern among Springbok supporters after his latest injury setback

The experienced forward has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines, leaving questions about his future in the game

Du Preez has now addressed the speculation and provided an update on where he stands ahead of the new season

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Springboks star Jean-Luc du Preez has broken his silence on reports claiming that he is set to call time on his rugby career.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since January 2026 after suffering another head injury, the latest setback in a career repeatedly disrupted by concussion issues. Recent reports suggested that ongoing medical concerns could force him into premature retirement.

French rugby publication Midi Olympique reported that Du Preez had decided to retire from international rugby. His spell in France with Union Bordeaux-Bègles, following his move from Premiership Rugby club Sale Sharks, has been heavily affected by concussions, limiting him to just three appearances for his new side.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus made no mention of a possible retirement when addressing the media last week.

Jean-Luc du Preez provides injury update

The 14-Test Springbok has now responded to the reports in an interview with Afrikaans publication Rapport. Du Preez expressed confidence that he will be available for pre-season training in late July, with the squad set to return after a six-week off-season break.

Following consultations with multiple medical experts and concussion specialists, Du Preez was advised to continue prioritising his recovery during the early stages of pre-season. Despite the reports linking him with retirement, the Springbok forward made it clear that stepping away from rugby is not currently under consideration.

Du Preez said his condition has improved markedly in recent months and explained that he chose not to rush his return during the recently concluded campaign. He admitted that the season had been one of the toughest of his career due to his limited game time and stressed that his main goal is to return to the field fit, healthy and enjoying his rugby again.

Rassie Erasmus keeps faith in Springbok forward

Du Preez has struggled to cement his place in the Springboks setup since making a brief appearance against the Barbarians in July 2025, a match that was cut short by a knee injury. He was also in line to feature at Eden Park, but a late illness ruled him out and denied him what would have been his first Test cap since 2023.

Despite these setbacks, Erasmus has continued to include him in his long-term plans. Earlier this year, Du Preez was among the overseas-based players invited to participate in the first virtual Springbok alignment camp of the season.

Springboks hit the gym ahead of Barbarians clash

Briefly News previously reported that fresh footage has been released from one of the Springboks' training sessions, showing the stars hard at work in the gym as they prepare for the upcoming encounter.

Fans reacted differently after seeing the size of the Springboks in the gym.

Source: Briefly News