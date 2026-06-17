Since welcoming her son in 2022, Natasha Thahane has been notoriously private about him

The toddler's father is none other than South African professional soccer player, Thembinkosi Lorch

On 11 June 2026, Natasha uploaded a video on IG of her son playing soccer, and received comments from celebrities like Amanda du-Pont and Madimo Mokgosi

Natasha Thahane shared a video of her son playing soccer. Photos: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

30-year-old South African actress Natasha Thahane recently sent social media into a collective "aww" after sharing a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother.

Taking to her Instagram page this week, the Blood & Water star posted a video of her young son showcasing some rather impressive footwork with a soccer ball. The caption reads:

Yoh. Sengi’thembe wena 🇿🇦x🇲🇽 ⚽️

Bending it like dad? Natasha melts Mzansi's hearts

The video, which quickly racked up 545,000 views and 48,000 likes in 12 hours, features her toddler energetically chasing a soccer ball across the grass, displaying an undeniable enthusiasm for the beautiful game.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Dressed in a sporty, comfortable outfit perfect for a playdate, the child of Natasha Thahane displayed joyous giggles and determined kicks form the focal point of the clip.

Screenshots of the video Natasha Thahane posted on Instagram show her son playing soccer. Photos: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The toddler's father is none other than South African football star Thembinkosi Lorch. Given Lorch’s celebrated career on the pitch, it seems only natural that his children would gravitate toward the sport.

The 32-year-old is an ambassador for different top brands both in South Africa and worldwide, which has considerably increased his estimated R15 million net worth.

Are Natasha and Lorch still together?

Natasha and Thembinkosi initially went public with their relationship in 2021. They ended their relationship in February 2024. Natasha took to Instagram to release a statement announcing the mutual split:

"Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life. #NewBeginnings."

The news about Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's breakup turned Mzansi's social media users into private investigators. Natasha may have kept her relationship with Lorch top secret, but fans think they can see through the cryptic posts.

Eagle-eyed social media users concluded that Lorch physically abused the Blood & Water star after a social media user noticed how Natasha liked a comment by a follower who asked if Lorch hit her.

The post read:

"Natasha liking this comment tells me everything I need to know ✋ Lorch o sele."

Natasha and Thembinkosi. Photos: @natasha_thahane, @Thembinkosi Lorch

Source: Facebook

How people reacted to Natasha and Lorch's son

The comment section under Natasha's video of her son playing soccer was instantly flooded with playful remarks about the young boy "inheriting his father's golden boots" and predictions that we might be looking at the future star of Bafana Bafana.

makhema.fatsoo commented:

"He kicks better than Sithole 😞😭"

likhona_mkhululi wrote:

"Like Father like Son!🙌❤️"

Swazi-South African actress and model, amandadupont commented:

"lol 😍"

towermoltan encouraged Natasha's child by writing:

"Future is bright ❤️⚽️🔥"

South African content creator, podcaster, and lifestyle influencer, mimo_mokgosi commented:

"Sithembe ene😂"

naomichamphor added:

"He is his father's son. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Natasha Thahane and Mbalenhle work at McDonald's

While on the topic of Natasha Thahane, Briefly News posted a report about the time she worked at McDonald's.

Thuso Mbedu, Natasha Thahane, and Mbalenhle Mavimbela took part in a campaign with McDonald's, where they were tasked with a day in the restaurant business.

In videos shared on Facebook, Natasha, Thuso, and Mbalenhle can be seen in the McDonald's as they serve people from the kitchen. The stars stepped into the role of workers as they did their best, trying to keep up with drive-thru orders. Natasha and Thuso were all giggles as they used the equipment.

Source: Briefly News