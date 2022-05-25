Maserati's latest supercar the MC20 Cielo made its world debut as the drop-top version is arguably more gorgeous than its hardtop sibling

The MC20 Cielo is fitted with a revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine and the innovative retractable glass roof

It features butterfly doors which provide much easier access into and out of the cabin, as well as showing off the carbon fibre cockpit and the completely unmasked front wheel

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The MC20 super sports car, now also a spyder: Maserati presents MC20 Cielo, a one-of-a-kind car that can deliver the performance of a true super sports car, together with holistic and immersive driving pleasure the like of which has never been seen before.

MC20 Cielo announces its special features in its very name: MC stands for Maserati Corse (‘Racing’); 20 refers to 2020, the year that began the brand’s new era; Cielo (‘sky’) highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors while maintaining all the prerogatives of the coupé.

V6 power is mid-mounted in the MC20 Cielo. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

The MC20 Cielo is fitted with a revolutionary V6 Nettuno engine and the innovative retractable glass roof, Newspress reports.

In actual fact, the new spyder acts as a meeting point between Maserati audacity and the infinite sky, featuring a special “sky feeling”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The model is equipped with a state-of-the-art electrochromic (smart glass) window that can instantly be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button on the central screen, courtesy of Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology. The roof is also best-in-class in terms of thermal insulation and opening and closing speed (just 12 seconds).

The MC20 Cielo sits on a carbon fibre tub like its hardtop sibling. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Courtesy of this epitome of technology, MC20 Cielo provides a multi-sensory driving experience: all-encompassing with the roof closed and opaque; unique for the in-cabin brightness when the roof is transparent; holistic with the top down.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab and produced at the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, the spyder is 100% made in Italy and 100% made in Modena, as is the coupé version.

MC20 Cielo is designed for perfection. It weighs just 65 kg more than the coupé, made possible by meticulous, precise work during the stages of the car’s design. As well as its outstanding weight-to-power ratio, the carbon fibre chassis (the same for all three configurations to come: coupé, spyder and the future electric version) also guarantees uncompromising torsional rigidity, offering a combination of extraordinary handling on the road and on the track.

The new spyder is a car with an elegant yet highly sporty design. Its character and personality are truly eye-catching for the purity of its forms and the refined aerodynamics subjected to 360° testing in a wind tunnel, whether the roof is open or closed.

The MC20 Cielo launch version features a new three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina. Image: Newspress

Source: UGC

Nothing is superfluous in the design; everything has its own function. The only concession to a surprise effect is the butterfly doors, as in the MC20 super sports car.

The butterfly door provides much easier access into and out of the cabin, as well as showing off the carbon fibre cockpit and the completely unmasked front wheel.

From an aesthetic perspective, the launch version features a new three-layer metallic colour known as Acquamarina, available as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme.

A colour that interacts with light, revealing itself in a surprising way. The base is a pastel grey inspired by racing, reminiscent of the MC20’s sporty DNA, accompanied by an iridescent aquamarine mica that enlivens the hue and makes it exceptional.

The new model also adds a wide range of Active Safety Systems. As well as the parking sensors, rear-view camera and blind-spot monitoring included in the MC20 since the MY22, the new spyder introduces an autonomous emergency brake, traffic sign information and a new 360° camera.

MC20 Cielo is equipped with an optional High Premium Sonus Faber audio system. The MC20 Coupé system, an EISA award-winning in-vehicle audio system, has been specifically optimized to fit the unique acoustic and positioning needs of the spyder’s cabin, situating the system’s 12 speakers to result in the Natural Sound that distinguishes Sonus Faber audio systems.

Finally, the in-car experience is managed from the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, and from Maserati Connect.

The new Maserati Grecale SUV features a high performance version with an electric model due in 2023

Grecale strikes the right balance between versatility, elegance, performance and innovation, guaranteeing performance, comfort and safety, all at the same time. These features are combined with off-road capabilities and uncompromising driving pleasure, Briefly News reports.

Developed at the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena, the new SUV is produced at the Cassino plant. The range of engines available, includes internal combustion, hybrid and, by 2023 the Grecale will also be the first full-electric SUV in Maserati history.

Three versions will be rolled out at launch: GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine capable of delivering 223kW; Modena, with a four-cylinder 246kW mild-hybrid engine; and the powerful Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3,0-litre 395kW petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20.

Source: Briefly News