FC Basel fan Rolf Bantle has told his extraordinary story of how he slept rough on the streets of Milan, Italy after missing a bus ride back home to Switzerland

The Swiss man apparently enjoyed his freedom on the streets after he initially travelled to Italy to watch a European Champions League qualifier between Basel and Inter Milan

The pensioner had €20 or R340 in his pocket and survived on handouts from Milanese and was even given a sleeping bag by a student

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A man who travelled over 830km to Milan, Italy from his home in Switzerland to watch a soccer match missed the bus ride home and ended up living on the streets for 10 years.

Rolf Bantle was satisfied with living on the streets of Milan, Italy after missing a ride home to Switzerland after a soccer match. Image: Twitter / Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: UGC

The extraordinary tale emerged after Rolf Bantle was interviewed by the Swiss newspaper Schweiz am Sonntag.

According to Goal, Bantle was separated from the group he was travelling with while attending a European Champions League qualifier between Swiss team FC Basel and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in August 2004.

He ended up missing the bus ride home after feeling disorientated and getting lost inside the 80 000-seater stadium, according to GiveMeSport. With only €20 or R340 Bantle headed into the city that has a population of over 1.32 million. He had no phone and no relatives to contact.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The pensioner enjoyed his newfound freedom and survived from handouts and even received a sleeping bag from a student, reports The Sun. 10 years later the Swiss man broke a bone in his leg and Italian authorities tracked him down to reside in Switzerland, and Bantle finally caught that ride home.

A homeless orphan sitting reading a book receives life-changing blessings from BI Phakathi, video melts hearts

Another homeless person story with a happy ending Briefly News reports was of a video posted by BI Phakathi helping a homeless orphan learn the basics of being a salesperson and entrepreneur after he spotted him sitting outside a shop reading a book.

BI Phakathi bought a homeless orphan food and offered him the opportunity to make some money for himself.

The generous man gave the man a few bags of chips and told him how to sell them and keep the business going.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News