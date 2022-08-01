Throughout history, mankind's fascination with space has been remarkable. The first person to enter space was when the Soviet Union launched Soviet Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1961. Eight years later after the Soviets beat the United States in the space race, American astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first human to step on the moon. And most recently in 2020, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos was among six passengers onboard the Blue Origin New Shepard on its first human spaceflight for Bezos' company.

Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin and the first Vostokpaceship, piloted by Yuri Gagarin. Image: Joe Raedle / Getty

1. Vostok

The Soviet Union's Yuri Gagarin will go down in history as the first human being into orbit on April 12, 1961.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the spaceship measured Vostok space ship was only 2.29 metres wide.

2. Blue Origin New Shepard

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos reached suborbital space in the Blue Origin New Shepard, Cnet reports.

The trip took place on July 20, 2021, and it was the 18-metre high rocket's 16th launch, Orlando Sentinel reports.

3.1981 Space Shuttle

The first trip to space in Nasa's Space Shuttle era started in 1981, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Below is a photograph of the first edition the program ran for 30 years and completed 135 missions into space.

