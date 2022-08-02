Ford is showcasing technology that will help disabled drivers to remain in the car while it's charging

By using a robot charging station, disabled drivers can use the carmaker's FordPass app to keep an eye on the charging status

Ford currently sells an electric vehicle called the Mustang Mach-E in the United States and Europe

Ford has developed a prototype robot charging station that drivers operate via their smartphone from inside their electric vehicle.

Ford is looking to assist disabled drivers of electric cars with a robot charging station. Image: Quickpic

According to Quickpic, the technology is being developed to allow disabled drivers to stay in an electric car while it charges.

This will allow the robot to completely take over the charging process. The fully-automated process can be monitored via the US carmaker's FordPass mobile phone application.

Ford says:

"Researchers are now putting the robot charging station to the test in real-life situations. Once activated, the station cover slides open and the charging arm extends towards the inlet with the help of a tiny camera."

Robots are the future: Ford utilises 3D printers autonomously for optimal efficiency and lower cost

Briefly News reports that Javier is the name of Ford's robot at its Advanced Manufacturing Centre and operates the 3D printers autonomously.

This innovative robot on wheels from supplier KUKA is integral to the company’s development of an industry-first process to operate 3D Carbon printers with an autonomous mobile robot.

Typically, different pieces of equipment from various suppliers are unable to interact because they do not run the same communication interface.

Javier enables Ford to operate its 3D printers all night long, even after employees have left for the day. Not only does this increase throughput, but it also reduces the cost of custom-printed products. Ford has used the printer to make low-volume, custom parts, such as a brake line bracket for the Performance Package-equipped Mustang Shelby GT500.

