A viral video shows how tough it is for a short woman to share a car with her husband

The couple is known as Vishakha & Divesh, and they create digital content for social media

Their most recent video highlights how difficult the couple is to navigate between driver's seat adjustments in their car as Vishakha is very short

Married couple Vishakha and Divesh filmed a video of what's like when a man gets into the driver's seat after his wife has driven.

Digital creator couple Vishakha & Divesh made a video about sharing a car. Image: Instagram

A viral and hilarious video show by a digital creator couple, Vishakha and Divesh, shines the light on how to navigate adjusting a driver's car seat when one spouse is very short.

The video shows Divesh getting into the car's driver's seat after his wife has driven and the ensuing struggle.

According to Cnet, adjusting a driver's seat is important as it is an integral part of the driving process.

The other factors that come into play are life-saving, including mirror adjustment and ensuring that your blind spot is as small as possible. This is important for every driver to sort out before they head out on a drive, and it will definitely save your life in a dire situation.

