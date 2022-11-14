If you are an iPhone user, then you can trade your old device in; however, you might get a major shock

Twitter user @dracosrevenge had to take a deep breath when the iStore offered him R62 for his iPhone 7

The man’s post had many other people sharing the wild numbers they got when checking trade-ins on their iPhones

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

iPhones are by no means cheap. So, when you trade your boujee device in, getting R62 for it is definitely not the number you would expect.

Twitter user @dracosrevenge will never take R62 for his iPhone 7, he'd get more from a perfect stranger. Image: Twitter / @dracosrevenge

Source: Twitter

While it is definitely cool that Apple is giving customers the option to trade-in their old models for a new one, some feel they a crooking them with convenience.

Twitter user @dracosrevenge shared a screenshot of the offer he got for his iPhone 7 from the iStore… and it is a wow! R62 for a whole entire phone, let alone an iPhone?! The system has to be broken!

“Ain’t nobody way bro.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fellow iPhone users share their dismal trade-in values

The man is not alone. The comment section was quickly filled with loads of screenshots, just like his. Some people even did an evaluation on their new iPhone just to see what it would say and even they got a shock.

When you pay over R20k for a cellphone, some even cost up to R40k, you’d expect a lot more than this. Shame, one guy even got a suggestion to recycle his phone, they did not even want to give him R1. Gahahah, it is too much!

Take a look:

@Maureen_Murai shared:

@Mickzo shared:

@1800_nthati shared:

@highkeycozy shared:

@OnthatileSeiti4 feels this is what’s cutting:

South Africans left in disbelief as unopened iPhone which debuted in 2007 is auctioned for over R700k

In other news, Briefly News reported that one serious tech enthusiast forked out R700 000 for a first-generation iPhone from 2007 at an auction held this year.

The Apple device which has a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, and the Safari web browser, is said to have been untouched and unopened.

According to Business Insider, the phone cost about $699 (just over R10 700) back in 2007 when it was first released. Yikes, talk about a fortune even back then!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News