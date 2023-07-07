Mark Zuckerberg announced that over 10 million people signed up for Threads in the first seven hours of its launch

Threads is linked to Instagram, which has around two billion monthly active users

The app has been met with mostly negative reactions worldwide and some people feel Zuckerberg copied the features of other platforms

Mark Zuckerberg launched a new app, Threads, which saw 30 million people sign up in 24 hours. Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Facebook has been competing with Twitter in many ways over the years. They have included Twitter features such as trending topics and hashtags. However, now Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially launched Threads, a space for real-time conversations online, which is to become Twitter’s latest competitor

The Threads app allows users to sign up straight from their Instagram accounts. Threads poses a threat to Twitter as people who have been unhappy with the latest changes to Twitter might consider changing platforms.

Features included in the Threads app

Threads allows users to post up to 500 characters and has many features similar to Twitter. Threads posts can be shared on Instagram and can include pictures, videos of up to five minutes and links.

Users can see feeds of posts, which are known as threads, and the feed they can see is of people they follow as well as suggested content. Users of the app have the ability to control who can “mention” them and filter out replies to posts that have specific words.

There are also the usual features, which include unfollowing, blocking, restricting or reporting other profiles. Any profiles that are blocked on Instagram are automatically blocked on Threads.

Threads app signs up 7 million users in 7 hours

Mark Zuckerberg announced on Wednesday that 10 million people had signed up to the new platform in seven hours. Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post:

"Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas and discussing what's on your mind."

Zuckerberg said in a Threads post following the launch:

“The vision for Threads is to create an option and friendly public space for conversation. We hope to take what Instagram does best and create a new experience around text, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind."

According to Bloomerg, Instagram has two billion users. When Zuckerberg was asked whether he thought that Threads would be bigger than Twitter, he responded, saying:

"It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this, but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully, we will."

Peeps took to Twitter to share what they think about this new app.

@harishbisht86 said:

"Mark Zuckerberg copying other apps: Copied Reels from TikTok. Copied Story rrom Snapchat. Copied Paid Blue Tick from Elon Musk. Copied entire Twitter to Made Threads."

@superking1818 commented:

"You can’t only delete your threads account *without also deleting your Instagram account* so maybe just don’t sign up!"

@JoeyMannarinoUS added:

"Because I have Twitter, I can already be: Verbally abused by liberals. Doxxed by liberals. Threatened by liberals. Tracked and monitored by hateful liberal employees. Followed by bots. Censored by government. So what exactly do I need the #ThreadsApp for?"

@DrJacobsRad posted:

"Threads is a 'no' for me. If Twitter ever ceases to exist, I'm out of the social media game. It's toxic, a time waster and often leads to regrettable hot takes. Threads will be no different because the users are no different."

@ReAnimateHer_ said:

"We are on threads now my Ghouls so if you have it... I'm still learning it, haha. No, am not leaving Twitter. Twitter has way to many pros for me to up and leave."

Social media giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg gear up for a cage fight

Briefly News previously reported that tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to participate in a cage fight. The challenge originated from Musk's dare to the Facebook founder, who surprisingly accepted.

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions and speculations as users eagerly await further details on the event, including the rules, venue and date.

