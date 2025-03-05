Stronger Than Ever

AutoZone Holdings South Africa, one of the largest corporate-owned automotive parts retailers and wholesalers in the country, has announced its renewed commitment to delivering top-notch automotive solutions and exceptional customer service. With a growing network of over 200 stores nationwide, AutoZone is dedicated to keeping vehicles on the road with quality parts and expert support.

AutoZone’s Road to the Future

Since AutoZone’s acquisition by Metair Investments Limited in December 2024, the company has been more dedicated than ever to providing top-quality automotive parts and solutions. As it continues to expand its footprint across Southern Africa, AutoZone is reaffirming its position as a trusted partner in vehicle maintenance and repair. Moving forward, the company remains committed to maintaining its leadership in the automotive industry while prioritising corporate and social responsibility, contributing to the communities it serves.

With the support of Metair Investments Limited, AutoZone is positioned for an exciting new phase of growth. Focusing on rebuilding market share, regaining customer confidence, and continuing to provide exceptional products and services across Southern Africa.

Passion in Motion

At AutoZone, we are passionate about keeping your vehicle running at its best. Our extensive range includes quality products for almost every car, from brake pads and shocks to car filters, motor oils, and tyres—ensuring that you have everything you need to maintain your vehicle.

AutoZone understands that your vehicle is more than just a mode of transport—it’s passion in motion and an integral part of everyday life. For the mom who depends on her car to safely get her children to school, it’s a vital lifeline for her family. For the taxi driver, it’s not just a vehicle but his livelihood, his legacy, and his daily workspace. For the enthusiast who dedicates their weekends to perfecting their car, it’s a source of pride, passion, and self-expression. For the drifter who lives for the perfect slide, every turn is a dance, every tyre mark a signature, and every moment behind the wheel an expression of pure adrenaline.

At AutoZone, we don’t just provide automotive parts and accessories—we share in your journey. “Your Ride. Our Passion.” the driving force behind everything we do.

Let AutoZone Drive You Forward

AutoZone’s track record of quality automotive products and services has earned us a loyal client base of car owners, drifters, car enthusiasts, and taxi drivers across Southern Africa. AutoZone offers an extensive selection of automotive products, tools, and accessories at competitive prices.

Visit www.autozoneonline.co.za to explore our wide range of products and services, and let us help you keep your car in peak condition. AutoZone – Your Ride. Our Passion.

