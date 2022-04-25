Case Study: How an Ordinary PR Post Reached Almost 820 000 People on Facebook

Who is DafriBank?

DafriBank is a borderless banking solution. It aims to offer a simplified and effective payment option that's targeted at helping digital entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

DafriBank is a borderless banking solution that services over 180 countries. Image: d3sign

Their goals

DafriBank offers an automated platform that services businesses and the public. This helps curtail the payment limitations of traditional banking.

Apart from offering its clients exceptional service, DafriBank also strives to integrate new technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain & Digital Currency. This not only keeps the bank in tune with the latest trends but also helps it prepare for what the future of banking may look like.

DafriBank campaign results

How did a PR Post about a bank reach 820 000 people on Facebook alone?

A paid article by DafriBank reached over 800k readers on Facebook alone.

DafriBank paid for a post to be placed on Briefly News' Facebook page on 28 March 2022. The post gathered an organic reach of 819 346, with no money spent on paid reach.

A breakdown of DafriBank's campaign results on Briefly News.

What differentiates this article from most other PR pieces?

The standard PR post includes standard information about the company, main events, or upcoming special proposals. The goal is to create awareness of the brand.

While the aim is to create awareness of your brand, it's still important to engage the audience and deliver value. Companies thus need to rethink their usual approach.

This DafriBank piece gathered over 800k reaches thanks to its human interest angle. By giving the post a human interest angle, the company created an emotional bond with the reader.

Why are human interest stories so popular among our readers?

South Africans enjoy a feel-good story. Briefly News creates life-changing news by writing human interest stories that a reader can relate to or connect to, laugh about, feel inspired by or feel an emotional connection to.

It’s all about the Facebook article

Articles on Facebook contain a social lead, which is a small and intriguing blurb, a preview image, and a headline.

A good, emotive headline will catch your Facebook readers' attention. If your preview image is creative or eye-catching, it will further interest your reader.

Also, by writing a social lead an article attracts people to click on it and read the full piece.

This is what attracts people when they see the post!

It describes the focus points according to the content covered within the article (he was in prison, how he made his first million, how he helped his mother, donation, etc.)

Catherine A of GMD, DAFRIGROUP LIMITED, said:

“I had a great time working with Briefly News. They made a great impact on our organisation in such a short period of time.

"Our stories were trending all over social media and I absolutely love the dedication of Amy Le Roux, the business developer of Briefly News. Her attention to detail is absolutely amazing.“

A DafriBank manager said she had a great time working with Briefly News.

