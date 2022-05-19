An Upgrade, You Must Have: From Huawei P Smart 2021 to the Huawei Nova Y70 Plus

Almost any new phone and upgrade has a gimmick to suit your fast-developing needs. Whether it’s a super long-lasting battery, speed processing, an exceptional screen display or plenty of storage, there’s always a must-have feature that you ‘can’t live without.

The futuristic technology that’s available on Huawei’s next-generation smartphones has over the years proven to be innovative and supportive for all scenarios – becoming a valuable partner in everyday life, whether you’re at home, in the office, at school, at events, or simply enjoying life’s adventures.

DJ Tira loves his Huawei Nova Y70 Plus and all its remarkable features. Image: Supplied

To keep up with the demands of your busy schedule, we will show you how and why the super-inclusive Huawei P Smart 2021, has upgraded into the high-function, high-spec HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, to offer you even more valuable experiences.

The SuperCharge battery just got better

First things first, everyone is busy and we’d all like some time away from charging our phones.

Thanks to the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, with a 6000mAh battery, you can last up to three days on a single full charge. This is a much-needed upgrade from the 5000mAh battery that the HUAWEI P Smart 2021 had, and therefore means you can get even more time to do everything you love on your phone.

Your battery will still have plenty of staying power for you to enjoy hours of viewing pleasure while offering you the best user experience.

An Incredibly large HD display

The HUAWEI P Smart 2021 has an exceptional display on which to view your images. The phone’s 6.67-inch high-resolution screen displays content shows in fine detail and vivid colours.

With the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, the HD display has gotten bigger. You are now able to enjoy your favourite games and shows, with the expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display.

The HD flat screen notch can display more content at a larger size to give you a greater immersive experience. It also supports an industry-leading 10-point multi-touch technology to give you a fast response for your most competitive moments, while you are playing games.

More space for the things you love

For users who love to create and consume content religiously, you’ll be happy to know that the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus 128GB storage has you covered.

This is the same as the HUAWEI P Smart 2021 128GB ROM that effectively allowed you to run multiple apps simultaneously and switch between them fluently, while also giving you the opportunity to store everything and anything you desire- all your favourite movies, games, photos, videos, games and music.

You’ll be happy to know that the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus has enough storage capacity to store up to 170 episodes of a drama series, 20,000 high-quality songs and over 60 HD movies.

This is not all the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus also supports additional storage of up to 512GB using a MicroSD card.

It is also equipped with EROFTS super file compression technology, so you can easily download and save. The 4GB of RAM capacity, keeps everything running effectively and concurrently, even when multiple apps are active.

The AI-powered camera has improved quality

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus gives you a great set of cameras to enhance and challenge your creativity.

It features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. With more expectations to deliver even greater quality images in a digital-first and AI-powered world, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus camera is exceptional, compared to the HUAWEI P Smart 2021 quad camera, which includes a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera.

While these specs may seem similar, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus, executes crisp detail with a natural beautifying effect and intelligently improves image sharpness and digital noise to preserve granular details in your images.

When it comes to software, it's not only the AI smart cameras that have been upgraded. Running on the latest version of EMUI, EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus provides in-app easy navigation and speedy control processing.

It’s safe and reliable, with an all-scenario supported element, that is suitable for work, studying, remote communication, gaming, entertainment or asset editing.

Go and buy the affordable HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus today on the HUAWEI Store Online. All offers are available while stocks last. T’s and C’s apply.

Telkom

Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299/month over 24 months on FreeMe 1.5GB or for R339/month over 24 months on FreeMe 3GB. T’s & C’s apply.

MTN

Purchase the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for R289 per month x 24 months on MTN Mega talk/Gigs XS or for R249 per month x 36 months on MTN Mega talk/Gigs XS. T’s & C’s apply.

Cell C

Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R299/month over 24 months on Pinnacle 1GB Top Up or for R349/month over 24 months on Pinnacle 2GB Top Up.

This includes a free Huawei Bluetooth speaker valued at R699, available from 11 May to 28 June 2022. This is available on the My Huawei App. T’s & C’s apply.

Vodacom

Purchase the Huawei nova Y70 Plus for R279/month over 24 months. T’s & C’s apply.

