When you're the child of a popular political figure, it's sometimes hard to escape the shadow of their prominence. But the children of politicians like President Cyril Ramaphosa, Jeff Radebe and Nelson Mandela have made a name for themselves by venturing into businesses that set them apart from the crowd.

Briefly News compiled a list of the children of politicians who set out on their own and started different business ventures.

1. Tumelo Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son, founded the first-of-its-kind start up

The surname "Ramaphosa" needs no introduction. South Africans are well acquainted with their head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his successes as a businessman. President Ramaphosa's son is also well known, having been dubbed National Bae by adoring fans.

Tumelo Ramaphosa is a lot more than a heartthrob, he is also a tech pioneer. Tumelo is the co-founder of StudEX Wildlife, a one-of-a-kind digital platform that uses cryptocurrency to widen and support conservation efforts.

GQ described the platform as a digital equivalent of a stock exchange for endangered species and other animals.

The publication explains that the platform allows users to become a "virtual farmer" who can support animal habitats and protect them from hunters, poachers, predators and disease.

The Citizen reported that Tumelo sought to globalise farming auctions by digitising livestock, wild animals and endangered species by turning them into digital tokens.

2. DBN Gogo, aka Mandisa Radebe, is the daughter of Jeff Rabebe and is set to become a music exec

DBN Gogo became a household name before anyone realised she was related to the anti-apartheid stalwart and prominent politician Jeff Radebe.

But now the Khuza Gogo hitmaker is taking her talents beyond the decks and has started a record label, Zikode Records.

The famous amapiano DJ and producer joined forces with Universal Music Group Africa to launch the label and plans to work with upcoming talent by helping budding stars climb the ladder in the music industry.

The musician also told IOL that she plans to sign herself under Zikode Records to have greater control over her career and manage herself.

An interesting tidbit about DBN Gogo's new venture is that the name for the record label was inspired by her clan names which she tattooed onto her skin.

3. Makaziwe Mandela, daughter of SA political icon Nelson Madela, founded House of Mandela

Makaziwe Mandela is the eldest daughter of the father of the nation Nelson Mandela and his first wife, Evelyn Mase. The Mandela name holds some serious weight internationally, but Makaziwe set out to make a name for herself by establishing House of Mandela.

Not to be confused with the House of Mandela Family Foundation, which she is the director of, Makaziwe teamed up with her daughter Tukwini Madela to start House of Mandela in 2010.

Though it isn't 100% clear what Makaziwe's business model is, House of Mandela seems to be an online retail space where different items relating to former president Nelson Mandela are sold.

House of Mandela also has a range of wines named after one of the family's ancestors, the fourth child of Evelyn and Nelson Mandela and the Thembu clan.

4. Paul Maree is the little know child of Hellen Zille, who is an Ed-tech entrepreneur

If you ask South Africans who Hellen Zille's children are, you would probably be greeted with clueless expressions.

But, while little is known about her other son, we know that Paul Maree translated his love for education into an edtech startup.

Maree, a former maths teacher, launched the startup Paper Video with another former teacher Chris Mills in 2015.

The company works with several non-profit organisations like Edunova and AVA to provide extra teaching materials on an online platform in addition to offline content through microSD cards, Venture Burn reported.

5. Aisha R Pandor, Naledi Pandor's daughter and self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur

Aisha Pandor is the daughter of African National Congress stalwart and Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor. As a Human geneticist by training, Aisah did not always plan to be an entrepreneur but was instead thrust into the role.

In 2014 Pandor and her husband, Software engineer Alen Ribic struggled to find someone to help take care of their young daughter during the December holidays.

According to the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, the frustration from the struggle birthed a brainchild in the form of an online platform connecting potential clients with domestic workers.

Pandor and her husband named the platform SweepSouth. It is a revolutionary home management service that matches clients and domestic workers via a hassle-free online booking system that automates payment once the job has been completed, TrueLove reported.

