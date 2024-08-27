inDrive Freight Explores Equipping Cars with Electric Protection Systems

A recent act of social solidarity took place in Snake Park, where a video surfaced online showing a man providing a delivery service being attacked by robbers. However, in a courageous move, a group of students rushed to the man’s aid, fending off the attackers. The video quickly went viral, highlighting the heartbreaking reality that these robbers targeted a man simply trying to provide for himself and his family. Where is the justice in this?

inDrive's is exploring new anti-theft devices for courier vehicles. Image: Stock photo.

Source: Getty Images

Addressing the critical issue of unemployment in suburban areas remains a significant challenge. Many companies either avoid these areas or implement strict measures to protect their employees. Recently, inDrive announced plans to expand its freight delivery service to the suburbs of large cities. This initiative raises concerns: How can development occur in areas known for their safety risks? And how will inDrive ensure the security of goods in these areas?

We reached out to inDrive Freight’s Business Development Manager in Africa, Artem Selian.

You recently announced that you are going to develop the service outside of large cities and safe areas. How serious are these plans?

The delivery service is great for young people and people without specialized work experience to be employed and earn a living. Such services will help to fight unemployment. Therefore, beyond the practical aspect of being a business that earns money, we view this as a social mission to support people in underserved communities.

We are prepared to take a reasonable risk. Naturally, our Freight will avoid working at night in hazardous areas, and we are open to exploring additional measures for their protection.

What options can these be?

We are exploring a variety of solutions to enhance the safety and security of all freight vehicles. One option under consideration is the implementation of Advanced Security Systems, which includes equipping bikes with SOS buttons and real-time update and alert features. Additionally, we are evaluating the possibility of incorporating electric protection systems to provide an extra layer of security. Our goal is to assess all available options to determine the most effective approach for improving safety

How can working in such areas increase your revenue?

Currently, we focus more on assessing the fundamental aspects rather than immediately considering revenue. Our primary goal is to determine if our operations in these areas can be profitable and if there is a genuine demand for our services. Additionally, ensuring the security of our services is crucial. Once we have a clear understanding of these factors and have established a stable foundation, we will then shift our focus towards scaling our operations and exploring revenue opportunities.

Why do you think you can expect success?

The principle of operation of all inDrive services is that users (driver and the service recipient) agree on the terms of the service (it can be a car trip, an intercity trip, courier services or freight transportation). Even about the price! Today we work in 46 countries and these are mainly developing countries, where the cost of service, commission for services is a very sensitive topic. inDrive either takes the lowest commission, or does not take a commission at all. And the final price, which is agreed upon by both the customer and the contractor, is ultimately the most fair. We successfully compete with global brands thanks to word of mouth.

