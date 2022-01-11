The Department of Basic Education announced that the 2021 National Senior Certificate results will no longer be published in newspapers

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education announced that the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results will no longer be published in newspapers as is custom but will only be available online at at the school directly. The release day for the results is 21 January.

The change in practice is that the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) has come into effect since the last matric results were published. Under this act, releasing the personal information of the matriculants would be illegal.

Elijah Mhlanga, a departmental spokesperson, said that besides online access, NSC results will be available at schools for the particular schools' learners, where they will also collect their certificates, News24 reports.

The Department of Basic Education, headed by Angie Motshekga, announced that matric results will be accessed online. Image: Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How POPIA is applicable in the case of matric results

The department said that it recognises the regulations and provisions stated in the POPIA and it respects each learner's personal information and right to decide how the information is used, according to EWN.

In previous years, the ID numbers and students' names were published in newspapers along with their NSC results. This changed in the last few years where only the type of pass the learner achieved along with their surname and initials were published.

Today (11 January), Angie Motshekga, the Minister of Education, will speak at a press conference about how the online matric results system will work.

South Africans react to changes in how matric results are released

@zandilisous believes:

"This was long overdue."

@ShyAbdool exclaimed:

"The best thing that could happen this year so far!"

@CHADO_K_ remarked:

"Kids won't know the excitement of seeing your name in the paper."

@Dbnchillies said:

"You'll remember this day as the day academic corruption was anointed."

@AwakeMzansi shared:

"Finally. A long-overdue decision."

