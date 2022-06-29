It can be easy to give up on your dreams after dropping out of university, but one woman refused to let that happen and will soon be starting her PhD journey

Mitchell Mhlanga has gone from working as a waitress in 2010 to obtaining a whole master’s degree from a university in China

The perseverant lady shared her testimony on LinkedIn and inspired many netizens with her story of hope

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A woman from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe has taken to social media to share her incredible story of perseverance after graduating with a Master of Arts in International Public Administration from a university in China.

Mitchell Mhlanga didn’t have an easy academic journey and worked as a waitress in 2010 after matriculating before studying a Bachelor of Laws at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in 2012.

Mitchell is now eager to start her PhD. Image: Mitchell Mhlanga/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In her LinkedIn post, the graduate added that she needed to take a break from her studies due to unforeseen circumstances but still managed to enrol for another course and bag a degree:

“Dropped out of law school in my second year in 2013 because of lack of fees and other reasons I won’t mention. Then in 2016, I enrolled for a Bachelor’s degree in International Trade and Economics at Shanghai Lixin University and completed my studies in 2020.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In 2020, the inspiring woman then started studying for her master’s at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and graduated recently, with the ambitious lady determined to start her doctoral journey in September 2022.

Mitchell notes that while the journey was challenging, it was through sheer grit and blessings from her creator that she managed to succeed:

“There are many times when I felt like giving up on life, myself, my dreams and everything because things never got to be easy for me, but I soldiered on, not because of my strength but because God and ancestors helped me though. I am thankful.”

The master’s graduate had many social media users celebrating with her

Michell’s milestone and testimony of hope had LinkedIn users inspired, with many netizens saying that she’s making Africa proud.

Caritus Maselesele wrote:

“Inspiring. Congratulations Mitchell!”

Muyiwa Fasakin added:

“Congratulations, dear Mitchell. You are making Africa proud.”

Liteboho John-Paul Tlali said:

“Best of luck, my sister.”

Master’s graduate celebrates bagging degree cum laude, South Africans wowed by her academic excellence

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported on a beautiful young master’s graduate taking to social media to proudly share snaps of her graduation.

The lady, who studied a Master of Laws at NWU, bagged her degree with an entire cum laude pass. Messages of congratulations flooded her timeline, with many LinkedIn users inspired by the young woman’s achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News