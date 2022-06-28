A gorgeous boss babe with beauty and brains impressed LinkedIn users by sharing stunning graduation pics online

The three-time graduate holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Law, a Bachelor of Laws and has now bagged an honour’s degree in commerce

Mzansi netizens commented on the cute pics the stunner shared online and expressed how proud they were of the young woman’s achievement

Obtaining a degree is extremely challenging, with students needing to make many sacrifices to successfully complete their courses.

But one South African babe has managed to outdo herself, bagging not one, or two but three degrees. What a wow!

Rebone also worked as a candidate attorney while completing her honour's degree in commerce. Image: Rebone Pearl Ntshehi/LinkedIn.

Rebone Pearl Ntshehi has a Bachelor of Commerce in Law from Eduvos, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of South Africa (Unisa) and took to LinkedIn to celebrate graduating with an honour’s degree in commerce from Regent Business School. This beaut really takes education seriously!

The brilliant young lady is also a candidate attorney at a Pretoria-based law firm called Maponya Incorporated.

In a LinkedIn post, Rebone shared two breathtaking snaps of herself kitted out in her graduation outfit, with the caption:

“I believe I can so I will. This is only the beginning. Three-time graduate.”

Social media users proud of brainy babe

LinkedIn peeps expressed how proud they were of the young lady for her fantastic achievement and flooded her comment section with positive messages and well wishes.

Bathabile Bosoga said:

“Great work, so proud of you.”

Thato Thankane added:

“Congratulations, sis. This is beautiful, man!”

Jowilna Kruger wrote:

“Keep on going, Pearl! Super proud of you!”

