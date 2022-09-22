A young woman took to social media to announce securing her third degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal

Lethubuhle Zulu shared photos from her big day looking gorgeous in a lime green pant-suit paired with a white top

A bright future awaits the educated queen and her online friends did not hold back wishing her well

One University of KwaZulu-Natal lady has proven to possess both beauty and brains.

Lethubuhle Zulu (@bringbeautyzulu) took to the bluebird app to share her pride and joy upon securing her third university qualification.

A bright future awaits Lethubuhle Zulu who obtained her third degree this week. Image: @bringbeautyzulu/Twitter

The young achiever posted photos of herself looking lovely in a lime green pant-suit paired with a white top under her graduation attire.

Her tweet also revealed that she is no stranger to the graduation stage – a major feat that s worth celebrating.

“Y’all can call me 3 chains ❤️✨‍ #InspiringGreatness #UKZNSpringGrad2022 #UKZNGrad2022,” Lethubuhle captioned the post.

Her proud online friends flooded her post with congratulatory messages and positive words:

@LindaniVuyoMs17 wrote:

“Congratulations Lethu well done. You make us all proud and you inspire us to achieve greatness.”

@MinniNtshangase remarked:

“Congratulations mama❤️.”

@__Wandiii responded:

“Congratulations boo.”

@Ndabe_zinhl reacted:

“A winner! Congratulations babe❤️.”

@snohtealay wrote:

“Congratulations Lethu it’s been such a long journey, you should be so proud sis because we definitely are! also 3 degree ?? Hayi bandla usifakela iPressure any little chance you get bandla .”

@Nxsiphi commented:

“Congratulations MaZulu ❤️.”

@siba_hle replied:

“Congratulations sweetie ♥️ sebenzile ."

@mvelo_dlamini said:

“Congratulations!! super proud of you!! .”

