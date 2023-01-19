The Department of Basic Education is the bearer of bad news for over 200 matric learners in the Eastern Cape

Learners from the Pakamani Senior Secondary School will have to wait another week to get their matric results

The department has also investigated cheating scandals involving students and teachers

EAST LONDON - Over 200 matric learners from Pakamani Senior Secondary School in Butterworth, Eastern Cape are facing a huge setback and will not receive their matric results on Thursday, January 19.

Over 200 Eastern Cape matriculants in the Eastern Cape will have to rewrite tests and redo projects before getting their matric results. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The Department of Basic Education in the province decided to withhold the pupils' results after finding irregularities in the continuous assessments of marks.

According to EWN, the department launched an investigation into their class marks which include, class tests, assignments and school projects and found that some things were not adding up.

The irregularities were found with the marking and project materials.

Eastern Cape matric pupils to redo tests and projects

To rectify the irregularities, the department has decided to make 216 learners re-write exams and redo projects next week.

The head of the Eastern Cape DBE, Mahlubandile Qwase explained that the affected pupils would rewrite exams on January 25. A team of specialists have been appointed to mark the exams alongside DBE personnel.

The new marks should be fed into the system by the end of the month, which means learners will finally get their results and apply to universities.

Eastern Cape teachers allegedly involved in cheating scandals

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade stated that numerous schools in the province were investigated for suspicion of cheating.

At Ntsizwa Secondary School in Mount Frere, pupils are said to have "helped" each other answer matric exam questions, according to IOL. Gade explained that it was not necessarily an issue of copying each other, but learners seemed to have come up with a “common answering methodology”.

Gade also stated that some teachers need to be investigated as 21 teachers have been fingered in cheating scandals in the province.

