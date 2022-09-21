Cape Racing and Hollywoodbets will host a celebration of the Heritage Day Public Holiday on Saturday with a sizzling afternoon of exciting horseracing and a host of family-oriented outdoor activities and entertainment at Hollywoodbets Durbanville.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Across the country, South Africans will be joining hands while celebrating our culture and the diversity of our beliefs and traditions in the wider context of a nation that belongs to all its people.

Hollywoodbets invites South Africans to celebrate Heritage day and watch the Springboks play on Saturday. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

At Hollywoodbets Durbanville, an eight-race programme headed by the R150 000 Listed Hollywoodbets Settlers Trophy gets underway at 13h00.

Cape champion trainer Justin Snaith will bid to win the 2000m feature for the second consecutive year and sends out a quality quartet headed by the top-class Somerset Maugham.

The action-packed horseracing takes place against the backdrop of a family fun afternoon that is guaranteed to get appetites galloping as the delicious aromas fill the spring air, with the local Potjiekos Champions duelling for the big cash prizes on offer in the potjiekos competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

While mom and dad enjoy a winning bet and entertainment on offer, the younger generation can have the time of their lives in the supervised kiddies' play area, which includes a jumping castle and other exciting attractions.

A range of burgers and boerewors rolls will be on sale, and for those who prefer pizza or a pancake, food stands will be ready to welcome hungry racegoers.

There will be a surprise entertainment package laid on, while singer/acoustic guitarist Kai Connor will enhance the festive mood with his rendition of songs from a wide cross-section of musical genres.

As the shadows lengthen after a great day out, the clash between the Springboks and Argentina at 17h05 will be shown live from Hollywoodbets Kings Park on the big screen on course.

So, there is something for every taste! See you at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Saturday. Entry is free, and gates open at 11h00.

Kenilworth and Durbanville can look forward to a brighter future with Hollywoodbets

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cape Racing is proud to announce Hollywoodbets coming on board as the new naming rights sponsor of Kenilworth and Durbanville racecourses.

These iconic community landmarks will now be known as Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse and Hollywoodbets Durbanville Racecourse.

Through this sponsorship, the two organisations are working together to create much-improved venues and experiences for race-goers, which will bring together communities and showcase the thrill of horse racing to new and old crowds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News