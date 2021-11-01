Pearl Thusi absolutely loves Halloween even though it is not celebrated in South Africa like other parts of the world

Taking to social media to show off her lit outfit, Pearl let peeps know that they can call her Queen Akasha, the Queen of the Dammed

Pearl got together with Moozlie, her daughter Thando and a few others to escape reality for a while and people loved it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pearl Thusi got in to the Halloween spirit by channelling he inner vampire– sis went all-out! Ah, there really is nothing like escaping from reality, even if it is just for a moment.

Pearl Thusi, unlike a lot of other Mzansi citizens, lives for Halloween dress-up. Pearl went all-out. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media Pearl shared a series of snaps for Halloween, showing off her almost-too-real-for-comfort outfit, Pearl even admitted that she takes the Halloween thing "too seriously,” lol.

While most of us just buy plastic vampire fangs from the costume store, our good sis got actual prosthetics fitted for hers. Talk about getting into character!

Pearl chose to be Queen Akasha, the Queen of the Dammed, a fictional character from The Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gurl, you nailed it!

Moozlie joined the festivities dressed as a witch and Pearl's baby girl Thando dressed up as what looks like an inmate from Orange is The New Black – everyone's costumes were on point.

Peeps are sure the children in Pearl’s area had nightmares that night because even some of them did after seeing the pics. Fans took to the comment section to let Pearl know that she did the whole entire thing!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ozig.p said:

“Are you casting in Zombie movie?”

@natasha_dlamini said:

“Pearl you were really committed to this thing.”

@zamah_24 said:

“I just envisioned a movie with you in it as a vampire ”

@griffiths7416 said:

“WOW! This is a scene from a movie! Perfect.”

@traffik4life06 said:

“I still say you gotta create a series about this look... #justsaying”

Pearl Thusi launches scathing attack on the ANC ahead of elections, SA divided

Mzansi citizens have shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's opinion about the ANC. The media personality took to social media to launch a scathing attack against the ruling party ahead of the municipal elections on 1 November, reported Briefly News.

The Queen Sono actress shook many on her timeline when she decided to slam President Cyril Ramaphosa's party unprovoked. She suggested that Mzansi peeps should vote for other political parties because the ANC has failed to deliver on its promises.

Taking to Twitter, the TV presenter shared her thoughts on what it would mean if the ANC wins the elections again. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep-rooted self-hate as a nation. We have to find another option."

Source: Briefly.co.za