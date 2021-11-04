AKA Lands Acting Gig in Local Movie Called ‘Nandi’: “Peep Your Boi’s Cameo”

AKA has said on multiple occasions that he is an all-rounder, just oozing with talent, and he's about to prove it in his new gig

The rapper has announced that he will be making a brief appearance in a new locally-produced movie and he can't wait for fans to see it

Followers expressed their excitement to see the rapper in full acting mode, one person wrote: "Mega serving Gerano straight"

AKA has added a new skill to his CV and that's acting. The Fela in Versace rapper had scored his debut acting role in an upcoming local production. AKA is beyond excited for fans to see him make some movie magic.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the Supa Mega is about to be a big movie star. The rapper has bragged all career long about himself being able to dabble in a little bit of everything and he had just gotten another chance to prove just that.

Kiernan Forbes shared the exciting news on his Twitter. He also revealed that the movie was directed by his good friend Alessio Bettocchi. It is unclear when Nandi is set to premiere but AKA is excited nonetheless. He wrote:

"Check out the trailer for “NANDI” … produced by none other than my homie Alessio Bettocchi…. Congrats on your first film champ! Looking forward to seeing it! And oh yeah … peep your boi’s like cameo too! Had lots of fun shooting it. COMING SOON”

Fans seemed quite keen to see AKA in his new adventure.

