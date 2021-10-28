“He’s Focusing”: Mzansi Reacts to a Video of Musician AKA’s Serious Bodyguard

South Africans are turning their focus to a viral video clip of Mzansi’s fine musician, AKA’s bodyguard

Social media users are asking the question on whether bodyguards like AKA’s are not allowed to dance or have fun when they are at a party

The questions emanate from a clip that was shared on Twitter where the musician is seen at a party but his security personnel member is showing a serious face

Local social media users are in disbelief as they look at AKA’s very serious and focused bodyguard. One Twitter account holder has posed a million-dollar question regarding the security man.

According to a Twitter user, @Wise30152072, he is wondering if bodyguards are not allowed to have fun and dance when attending a party with their clients. The answer is pretty obvious that a man who has one of the toughest jobs needs to concentrate at all times. But Twitter is also arguing that AK’s bodyguard is not even smiling.

This becomes clear in a viral video on social media where the Mzansi musician is attending a party but his security guard is just stiff and keeping his eyes on the ball. He wrote:

“Are bodyguards not allowed to enjoy? No man.”

South Africans are sharing their views on AKA's bodyguard. Image: @AKAWorldwide/@wise30152072/Instagram/Twitter

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Kelvinsessola said:

“This guy isn't the type to dance or sing. He is always there around AKA and always looks stone cold. I like him.”

@Wise said:

“That time you will find he’s very friendly.”

@ChaelaPaseka said:

“The guy never smiles.”

@Brianworldwide2 said:

“You die broer if you allow them to drink when they are at work. One person has to be sober and AKA is doing it ryt. That guy also drives AKA.”

@Mazibelenard said:

“He's focusing on AKA only, no time to dance.”

@RealChinaboy082 said:

“No, we can't allow ourselves to lose focus bud.”

