Uncle Waffles Responds to Rumours Claiming Her Team Is Exploiting Her

Trending DJ Uncle Waffles has reacted to the rumours suggesting her management team is exploiting her

The stunner also rubbished the claims that her team and yanos stars Major League DJz have been treating her inappropriately

The young DJs fans advised her to focus on her career instead of worrying about social media trolls

Uncle waffles has responded to the rumours claiming her management team is exploiting her. The stunning DJ took to social media and slammed the reports.

In a lengthy thread, the trending artist shared that her team has been her "biggest blessing" since her career took off a while back. The stunner shared that the rumours are "disheartening".

Taking to Twitter, Uncle Waffles further shared that Amapiano stars Major League DJz and Kreative Kornerr have never made her feel uncomfortable since she started touring Mzansi and nearby countries. She said they've also never "treated me inappropriately".

She feels that her moment to shine is "being stripped" by all the hate she has been receiving online ever since she started to pop, TshisaLIVE reports.

Tweeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. check out what they said below:

@TheRealZeeNkosi wrote:

"Twitter can be so toxic and the hate here triggers anxiety. Do your best to avoid platforms that provoke you.It's gonna take a while to get used to but eventually people will buzz off and the negativity will be now and than. Choose your sanity for now."

@xolanimat12 commented:

"Even if you were poor and broke in some dark corner, people would still throw shade and have something negative to say... You doing something great, dogs don't bark at a stationary car, remember that and keep pushing! Power to you, sisi, you're winning."

@D0tc0m_beatz added:

"This is going south real quick! Just heard about you and was excited about your growth and career... today you’re addressing issues internet strangers and everybody with a keyboard has said and it’s sadly taking away your moment, pay it no mind!"

