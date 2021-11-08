Pearl Modiadie and her baby boy Lewatle Olivier Oppenheimer never fail to turn people's hearts to mush

Sharing some snaps from her weekend adventures with Lewatle, Pearl made it clear that there is nowhere else she would rather be

Baby Lewatle is really growing up too fast and fans cannot get over how incredibly cute this young man is

Wow, motherhood is such a good look on Pearl Modiadie. Spending every second that she can with her baby boy, Pearl and her tiny prince never fail to serve goals.

Pearl Modiadie loves the time she gets with her baby boy Lewatle Olivier Oppenheimer on the weekends. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Lewatle Olivier Oppenheimer recently turned one and Pearl does not even know where the time has gone. Being Lewatle’s momma is her greatest blessing.

Taking to social media with the cutest snaps, Pearl showed off how fly both her and her tiny man looked this past weekend. It’s the tiny shoes for us!

There is no other way Pearl would rather spend her Sunday than with “with the one I love.”

Pearl posted:

Seeing all the cuteness that is Lewatle, Pearl’s peeps took to the comment section to express their feels. This mother-son duo is a sight for sore eyes.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@the_foodychef said:

“ they grow up so fast.”

@kideonina said:

“Chubby Cherub... love ”

@mrs_s_dlamini said:

“Unconditional love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@luqat534 said:

“Just yesterday you were pregnant.”

@fabbrandz said:

“Wait till he pulls out those lashes... bundle of joy.”

Pearl Modiadie looks fierce with her hairstyle fit for a queen

Pearl Modiadie announced that was she ready to enter the dating scene again. The media personality made sure that she would be stepping in with a bang. Lewatle's mommy is surely rocking her new look, reported Briefly News.

Pearl Modiadie is going through some changes. Sunday World reported that the TV presenter was ready to give mjolo another try. Pearl walked away from an engagement with her baby daddy last year after things didn't work out. As Lewatle's mom prepares to re-enter the 'it will end in tears' territory, she has been making sure that she is on her A-game.

What better for a lady to symbolise she is open to trying new things than to change her hairstyle? Pearl took to Instagram to debut her latest hairstyle and it's giving off Wakandan royalty vibes. The celeb seemed absolutely excited to show her followers the new look. She also mentioned that her little boy is obsessed with the details in the do.

